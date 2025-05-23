D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 52,197 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,197 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HealthStream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 1,074.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in HealthStream in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in HealthStream in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthStream Stock Performance

HSTM stock opened at $27.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $849.21 million, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.06 and its 200 day moving average is $31.91. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.84 and a 52 week high of $34.24.

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $73.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.93 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 5.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

HealthStream announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. HealthStream’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on HealthStream from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Further Reading

