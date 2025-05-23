D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 571,953 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 89.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 571,953 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3,419.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 116.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 722,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after buying an additional 388,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,772,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,993,000 after buying an additional 508,045 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of HR opened at $14.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.92. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.56.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $288.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.39 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 51.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -113.76%.

Insider Transactions at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $36,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,144.42. The trade was a 4.63% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

