D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Takes $1.32 Million Position in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waystar during the fourth quarter worth $119,387,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waystar in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,804,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waystar by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,991,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Waystar by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,104,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,524,000 after acquiring an additional 800,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waystar in the fourth quarter worth about $27,987,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WAY shares. Barclays cut their target price on Waystar from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial set a $50.00 price target on shares of Waystar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Waystar from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Waystar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waystar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of WAY stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 424.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.17. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $256.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.47 million. Waystar’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric L. (Ric) Sinclair III sold 9,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $379,930.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,222,469.20. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 7,517,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,686,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,692,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,691,440. This trade represents a 20.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,668,604 shares of company stock worth $837,583,386. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

