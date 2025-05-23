D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,321 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $982,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flex by 219.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 133,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after buying an additional 91,571 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter worth $7,864,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,293,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flex by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 693,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,637,000 after acquiring an additional 114,350 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $41.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.88. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $45.10.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Flex had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Flex’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Flex news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $587,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,220.06. This trade represents a 38.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 164,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $6,915,753.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,319,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,419,367.77. This represents a 11.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 489,255 shares of company stock valued at $19,589,788. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Flex from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Flex from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Flex from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

