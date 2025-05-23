DA Davidson Cuts Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $450.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q2 2026 earnings at $4.59 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $16.83 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Home Depot from $391.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. HSBC raised Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $356.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.92.

Shares of HD stock opened at $365.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $359.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.46. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $323.77 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its position in Home Depot by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Capital & Planning LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $19,760,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

