Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at TD Securities

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DECK. Raymond James raised Deckers Outdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $235.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $231.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $230.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.79.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 2.7%

DECK opened at $126.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.83 and a 200-day moving average of $158.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $93.72 and a 1-year high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.45. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $3,471,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 241,777 shares in the company, valued at $33,568,318.68. The trade was a 9.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $40,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,978.24. This represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

