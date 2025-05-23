Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 15,106 Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,591 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,106 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTB opened at $42.10 on Friday. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.66.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.27. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Channel Islands and the UK, and Other. The Bermuda and Cayman segments offer retail banking and wealth management.

