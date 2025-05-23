Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 6,318 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,960 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,241,000 after acquiring an additional 44,563 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in BancFirst by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 10,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in BancFirst by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,000. 51.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BancFirst alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William Scott Martin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $1,191,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 214,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,553,265.87. This represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Randy Foraker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $506,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BancFirst Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $123.82 on Friday. BancFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $81.56 and a 1 year high of $132.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.74 and its 200-day moving average is $118.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.78.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $164.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.72 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 23.52%. Equities research analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 27.84%.

BancFirst Company Profile

(Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.