Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 159,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,053 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABR. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,547,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,128,000 after purchasing an additional 35,777 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,493,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,530,000 after purchasing an additional 89,309 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,432,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,690,000 after purchasing an additional 220,471 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,687,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,369,000 after buying an additional 799,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,258,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,428,000 after buying an additional 27,327 shares during the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $1,320,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,929,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,198,164.88. This represents a 7.82% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 210,000 shares of company stock worth $1,942,000. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $11.75 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE ABR opened at $8.92 on Friday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $15.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 35.68, a current ratio of 37.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $262.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.92 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Arbor Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.45%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 115.38%.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Further Reading

