Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 58.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Powell Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 688,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,508,000 after acquiring an additional 24,997 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 351,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,965,000 after acquiring an additional 27,029 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 265,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,768,000 after purchasing an additional 151,850 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Powell Industries by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 122,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,224,000 after purchasing an additional 23,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Powell Industries by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 116,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,894,000 after purchasing an additional 15,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:POWL opened at $173.27 on Friday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.01 and a 1-year high of $364.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.81 and a 200 day moving average of $219.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.78.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.47. Powell Industries had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 35.48%. The business had revenue of $278.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

