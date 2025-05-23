Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Price Performance

NYSE:CNS opened at $76.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.12. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.09 and a 1 year high of $110.67.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 29.24%. The company had revenue of $133.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company, which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

