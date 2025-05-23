Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,450 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glencore plc purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth $729,427,000. Pertento Partners LLP purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $7,678,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 348.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 496,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 386,133 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 460,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 249,323 shares during the period. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 567,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 245,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Century Aluminum

In other news, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $49,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,019.17. The trade was a 3.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Century Aluminum Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of CENX opened at $15.48 on Friday. Century Aluminum has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $633.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.80 million. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 14.69%. Research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CENX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Century Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

