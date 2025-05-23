Deutsche Bank AG Grows Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,308 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 931 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 163.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5,955.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tandem Diabetes Care

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO Jean-Claude Kyrillos acquired 10,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $190,948.56. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 10,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,948.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TNDM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.47.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.60. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $53.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 44.19%. The company had revenue of $234.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Further Reading

