Deutsche Bank AG Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,588 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Flex were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Flex by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 24,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Flex by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in Flex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 35,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Flex by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 115,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Price Performance

Shares of Flex stock opened at $41.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $45.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Flex had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Flex from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Flex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Flex from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Flex from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Insider Transactions at Flex

In other news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $587,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,220.06. This represents a 38.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 32,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $1,350,944.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 270,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,357,581.17. The trade was a 10.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 489,255 shares of company stock worth $19,589,788. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

