Deutsche Bank AG Has $2.11 Million Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFIN. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,537.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 584.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DFIN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Up 1.0%

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $54.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.04. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.80 and a twelve month high of $71.01.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $201.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.47 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 25,000 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $1,253,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,831,676.74. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

