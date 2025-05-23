Deutsche Bank AG Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 668,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,090,000 after purchasing an additional 86,850 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 547,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,883,000 after purchasing an additional 363,698 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 2,358.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 378,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,911,000 after purchasing an additional 362,783 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 283,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,688,000 after purchasing an additional 38,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. FFG Partners LLC now owns 171,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,561 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of SMIN opened at $72.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.30 and its 200-day moving average is $72.37. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $87.06. The firm has a market cap of $843.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.47.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.