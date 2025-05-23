Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stake in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Digimarc were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Digimarc in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Digimarc by 469.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Digimarc in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digimarc in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Digimarc in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Digimarc alerts:

Digimarc Stock Up 0.8%

DMRC stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.44. Digimarc Co. has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $48.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Digimarc from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Digimarc

Digimarc Profile

(Free Report)

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.