Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,191 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Andersons were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. KBC Group NV raised its position in Andersons by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Andersons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $34.13 on Friday. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $55.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.20. Andersons had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Andersons’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ANDE shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Andersons in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Andersons in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Andersons from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

