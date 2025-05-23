Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) by 116.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,380,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 743,805 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 29,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at GrafTech International

In other news, Director Jean-Marc Germain bought 50,000 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.78 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,200. This trade represents a 125.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EAF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on GrafTech International from $1.50 to $0.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, GrafTech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.63.

GrafTech International Trading Down 3.9%

EAF opened at $0.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.34. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 709.85% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $111.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

Further Reading

