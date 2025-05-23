Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 1,111 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in H&R Block by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at $1,422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in H&R Block by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in H&R Block by 2,100.9% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 12,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H&R Block Price Performance

NYSE:HRB opened at $57.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.28. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.23 and a 1 year high of $68.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 179.15% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 36.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 53,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total value of $3,405,096.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,458,311.20. This represents a 5.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on H&R Block from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Northcoast Research lowered H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

