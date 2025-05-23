Deutsche Bank AG Raises Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 273.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,945,000 after buying an additional 128,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADUS shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Addus HomeCare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Addus HomeCare from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.57.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $111.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.41. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12 month low of $88.96 and a 12 month high of $136.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $337.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Addus HomeCare

(Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.