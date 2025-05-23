Deutsche Bank AG Raises Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth $755,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 52,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 112,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,617,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CJS Securities raised LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Baird R W lowered LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on LCI Industries from $108.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

LCI Industries Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $88.78 on Friday. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $72.31 and a 12-month high of $129.38. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.43.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.64. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.41%.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

See Also

