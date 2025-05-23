Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,907 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 821.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Frank Tobias Baur acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.12 per share, for a total transaction of $32,284.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 38,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,940.64. This trade represents a 1.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emanuel R. Pearlman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $87,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,200. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $47.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.01. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.84 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $841.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.95 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Featured Articles

