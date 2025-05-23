Deutsche Bank AG Sells 24,545 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,545 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 181.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 536.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Erik Aldag bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.37 per share, for a total transaction of $50,370.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 4,245 shares in the company, valued at $213,820.65. This trade represents a 30.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Minerals Technologies from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MTX

Minerals Technologies Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE MTX opened at $58.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.73. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $49.54 and a one year high of $90.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.02). Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $491.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Minerals Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -57.14%.

About Minerals Technologies

(Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.