Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,583 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MEDP. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Medpace from $340.00 to $313.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Medpace to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.30.

Medpace Stock Performance

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $293.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $302.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.22. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.05 and a 52-week high of $459.77.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $558.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.38 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 19.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In related news, Director Fred B. Davenport, Jr. sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.82, for a total transaction of $516,715.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,856.36. This trade represents a 36.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.