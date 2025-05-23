Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 73.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 328,288 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCRN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,702,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of CCRN opened at $13.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.54. The company has a market capitalization of $443.23 million, a PE ratio of -270.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.38. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCRN. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $18.61 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $18.61 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.93.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

