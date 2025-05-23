Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,581 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,739,614 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $84,202,000 after purchasing an additional 256,466 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,299,379 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $70,671,000 after acquiring an additional 71,273 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,064,565 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $63,454,000 after acquiring an additional 30,202 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,017,209 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $61,999,000 after acquiring an additional 233,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,073,000. 75.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares Trading Down 1.6%

NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $25.23 on Friday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.49 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.40 and its 200-day moving average is $30.14.

Dime Community Bancshares Increases Dividend

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $103.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3438 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. This is an increase from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Dime Community Bancshares Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

