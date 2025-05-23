Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD) Shares Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFDGet Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.21 and last traded at $12.34. 161,766 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 97,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.41.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.95.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSFD. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $763,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares ETF (MSFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

