Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD) Shares Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.21 and last traded at $12.34. 161,766 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 97,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.41.
Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.95.
Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares
About Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares
The Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares ETF (MSFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
