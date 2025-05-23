Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Stock Position Lowered by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 85.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 71,791 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Dorman Products by 1,581.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dorman Products

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 742 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total transaction of $96,741.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,593,779.72. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.19, for a total value of $380,451.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,837.08. This represents a 26.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $126.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.57. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.05 and a 12-month high of $146.60.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $507.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.09 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DORM

Dorman Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.