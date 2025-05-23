Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,251 ($16.79).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,270 ($17.05) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

DNLM opened at GBX 1,177 ($15.80) on Friday. Dunelm Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 836.61 ($11.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,279 ($17.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,023.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,034.47. The company has a market capitalization of £2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Ajay Kavan purchased 2,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,142 ($15.33) per share, with a total value of £29,931.82 ($40,176.94). Company insiders own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.

