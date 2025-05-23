e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 149.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,250,000 after purchasing an additional 197,028 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 441.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 6,752 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $82.82 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.40 and a 52-week high of $219.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.38 and a 200-day moving average of $92.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $269,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,232.32. The trade was a 67.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 51,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $2,740,196.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,118,257.60. This represents a 30.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 204,618 shares of company stock valued at $10,974,536 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $153.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.41.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

