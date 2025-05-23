Eagle Strategies LLC Has $10.12 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Eagle Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,377 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.8% of Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.84.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $132.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.27, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.99.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.36%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

