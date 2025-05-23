EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Position Trimmed by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 251.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 8,906.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in EchoStar by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in EchoStar by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SATS opened at $20.95 on Friday. EchoStar Co. has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $32.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.90. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.19. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 15.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

