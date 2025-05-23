Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EGO opened at $19.44 on Friday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.42.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Free Report ) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $341.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.83 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EGO. National Bank Financial raised shares of Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

