Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Position Boosted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,145 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Energizer were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at $11,718,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at $7,685,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Energizer by 427.7% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 269,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 218,759 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at $7,277,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Energizer by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 414,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,461,000 after purchasing an additional 179,521 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENR opened at $22.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.77. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $39.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $662.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.85 million. Energizer had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 168.16%. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 164.38%.

In other news, Director Donal L. Mulligan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.66 per share, for a total transaction of $236,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,600. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.67 per share, with a total value of $86,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 277,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,016,567.15. This represents a 1.46% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 25,000 shares of company stock worth $578,140 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

ENR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Energizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Energizer from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Energizer from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

