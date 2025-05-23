Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 158.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 11,456 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Enstar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,344,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Enstar Group by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Enstar Group by 322.3% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 54,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,586,000 after buying an additional 41,675 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESGR stock opened at $334.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $333.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Enstar Group Limited has a 12 month low of $291.90 and a 12 month high of $348.48.

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $17.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 73.26%.

In other Enstar Group news, Director Hans-Peter Gerhardt sold 407 shares of Enstar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total transaction of $135,938.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hiteshkumar R. Patel sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.17, for a total value of $160,770.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a report on Saturday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

