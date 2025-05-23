Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHY) Shares Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. 4,971 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 47,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

Entain Trading Down 0.3%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.78.

Entain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.1198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Entain’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Entain Company Profile

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

