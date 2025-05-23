FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Has $17.74 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 132,094 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.5% of FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, DZ Bank raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.84.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This trade represents a 17.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 in the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $132.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.57 and its 200-day moving average is $126.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $3.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

