FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,530 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in FIGS were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of FIGS by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 30,837,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,886,000 after buying an additional 807,681 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FIGS by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,799,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,230,000 after acquiring an additional 153,836 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in FIGS by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,188,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,846 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FIGS by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,681,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,121,000 after purchasing an additional 110,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in FIGS by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,350,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,931,000 after purchasing an additional 827,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIGS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of FIGS from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FIGS from $4.75 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays restated a “positive” rating on shares of FIGS in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

FIGS stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.08. The company has a market cap of $736.22 million, a P/E ratio of 75.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.20. FIGS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

