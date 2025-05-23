Focus Partners Wealth Acquires 2,595 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $104,136,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,187,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,777,000 after purchasing an additional 446,142 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,532,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $11,322,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,172,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,138,000 after purchasing an additional 295,054 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at Trinity Industries

In other Trinity Industries news, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 9,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $288,051.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,486.58. The trade was a 7.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on TRN shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TRN

Trinity Industries Price Performance

Trinity Industries stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.80. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $39.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average of $32.36.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.02 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 74.07%.

About Trinity Industries

(Free Report)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.