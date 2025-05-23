Focus Partners Wealth Acquires New Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,586,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,396,000 after purchasing an additional 219,092 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Derivatives LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,441,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 575.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 121,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 103,155 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $56.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.94. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $36.85 and a one year high of $68.43.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.