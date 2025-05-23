Focus Partners Wealth Acquires New Shares in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cognex by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Cognex by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cognex by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Cognex by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cognex

In related news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $222,662.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,445.18. This represents a 59.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognex Stock Performance

Cognex Dividend Announcement

Shares of CGNX opened at $29.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.45. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $53.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cognex from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cognex from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Cognex from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.17.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

