Focus Partners Wealth Acquires Shares of 1,017 Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 2,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 10,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total transaction of $518,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,619,123.52. This trade represents a 6.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric J. Dugas acquired 1,050 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.38 per share, for a total transaction of $200,949.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 24,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,668.44. The trade was a 4.53% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $227.65 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.29 and a 52-week high of $267.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.23 and a 200-day moving average of $225.28.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLH. UBS Group dropped their target price on Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.67.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

