Focus Partners Wealth Acquires Shares of 12,674 BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCE. FIL Ltd lifted its position in BCE by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 26,292,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $609,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,474 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in BCE by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,945,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $462,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,953 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in BCE by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 18,551,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,796,000 after buying an additional 1,814,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BCE by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,878,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,073,000 after buying an additional 411,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in BCE by 623.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,398,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,573,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $21.45 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $20.28 and a one year high of $36.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.75, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. BCE had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCE. National Bank Financial upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

