Focus Partners Wealth Acquires Shares of 3,015 Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,624,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,274,000 after purchasing an additional 49,331 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,342,000 after buying an additional 21,951 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $84,932,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,060,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,796,000 after buying an additional 24,392 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 908,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,964,000 after buying an additional 43,619 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $84.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.17. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $296.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $151,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,130. This trade represents a 8.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

