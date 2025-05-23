Focus Partners Wealth Acquires Shares of 5,805 Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,469 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 24,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Trading Down 4.5%

BLOK stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.37. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $54.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.96 million, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.99.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

