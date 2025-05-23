Focus Partners Wealth Acquires Shares of 969 Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 969 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,524,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,680,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 965.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

Aspen Technology stock opened at $264.33 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $171.25 and a one year high of $277.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $264.33 and a 200 day moving average of $258.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3,304.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZPN. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Baird R W cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.