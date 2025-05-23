Focus Partners Wealth Boosts Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,085,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,104,701,000 after buying an additional 117,904 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,697,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,057,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,855 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $348,368,000 after acquiring an additional 285,100 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,956,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,901,000 after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,706,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $248,203.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,187.68. The trade was a 8.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $38.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 0.85. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.10 and a 12 month high of $173.25.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($5.62). Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $744.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $112.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $163.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.61.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

