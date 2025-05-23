Focus Partners Wealth Buys New Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Maximus by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 296,476 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $22,132,000 after purchasing an additional 83,390 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Maximus by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 8,138 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maximus

In other news, Director Jan Madsen sold 2,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $165,144.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,347.87. This trade represents a 11.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

Maximus Stock Up 0.1%

Maximus stock opened at $73.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.77 and a fifty-two week high of $93.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.40.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.86%.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

