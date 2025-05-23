Focus Partners Wealth Buys Shares of 3,468 HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,468 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elliott Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 670,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,800,000 after buying an additional 36,491 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 62,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 14,158 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 84,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 997,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,703,000 after purchasing an additional 60,824 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HDB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura raised HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of HDB stock opened at $72.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.63. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $75.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.73.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.68 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

About HDFC Bank

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.